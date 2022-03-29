Community leaders celebrate success of Devonshire Mall vaccination centre

Essex County Warden Gary McNamara received his booster shot at the Devonshire Vaccination Centre.

So did other members of his family.

“I wanna thank each and every one of you who had something to do with pulling this off,” he said.

The vaccination centre is set to close Saturday, April 2.

“Our community has reopened. We're slowly getting back to pre-pandemic norms and we finally feel like we're on the other side of this.” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens during his remarks as community leaders and staff celebrated the success of the vaccination centre on Tuesday.

The centre opened in June of last year and a hospital spokesperson says a total of 220-thousand doses were injected.

Hospital CEO David Musyj credits the front line staff with the success, “without them, none of this happens.”

Staff came together from everywhere including different agencies and various departments.

“I'm the director of surgery and I oversaw the vaccination centres as well as the assessment centres,” said Kelly Heron of Windsor Regional Hospital.

She points out that even retired nurses and students stepped up to work at the centre.

“It was a great mesh of experienced and new,” Heron said. “I think everyone learned from each other and came together in order to help the public.”

Great to join community partners, health care workers & City staff to recognize the success of the Devonshire Mall Vaccination Site. Thanks to the teams who assisted with the vaccination operations, we successfully administered over 220k shots in the past year at this site! pic.twitter.com/5tovJ3TvMk — Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) March 29, 2022

At its peak late last year, Heron says the vaccination centre could accommodate up to 3,500 people a day.

Currently, less than 100 people visit the vaccination centre per day.

After this centre closes, vaccines will still be available at pharmacies and doctor's offices according to Musyj.

“As we move forward we have to have vaccinations available and they are available in great numbers,” he said.

The focus is now shifting to planning for our new normal.

“We're making plans for surges where in the future we know we may have to open another mass vaccination site similar to the past with flu,” said Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis.

With a playbook in place, Musyj feels it's now time for partners to go back to their regular responsibilities.

“That's the focus and for some reason if we need to, I hope we don't, we can rev this back up very quickly,” he said.