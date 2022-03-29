Community leaders celebrate success of Devonshire Mall vaccination centre

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara, Windsor Regional Hospital CEO and Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO at the vaccination centre celebrating its success in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Source: Mayor Drew Dilkens/Twitter) Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara, Windsor Regional Hospital CEO and Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO at the vaccination centre celebrating its success in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Source: Mayor Drew Dilkens/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario is raising speed limits, but are higher speed limits safer?

Ontario announced on Tuesday that the province would be permanently setting speed limits on some divided highways at 110km/h, following similar moves made by other provinces. Advocates of higher speed limits say having a highway speed limit that is too low could make the roads more dangerous.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver