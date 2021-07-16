WINDSOR, ONT. -- After close to an entire year of restrictions, Windsor’s only social enterprise fitness facility is open.

A grand opening event took place Friday morning, complete with a ribbon cutting. The same day other gyms across Ontario were also permitted to open their doors.

“We’ve had our grand opening planned four different times and had to cancel it four different times,” Angela Yakonich, executive director with the Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnerships, says. “So, today is the day and just fingers crossed that we stay open!”

Yakonich says the family-oriented gym will put funds back into programs for homelessness, housing, food security, youth fitness, youth health and more.

“A lot of these kids have spent a year and a half at home in front of screens, so, we’re really, really excited to have these programs for kids to come. The awesome thing is these programs are free,” Yakonich adds.

She says the location at 900 Howard Avenue is already home to Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnerships and to the Kids First Food Bank.

Yakonich says officials with both saw the need for more supports for a vulnerable population, so with a little creativity and a lot of planning, Community Family Fitness Centre was born.

Staff say the centre will offer free sport and health and wellness programs to children and youth who would otherwise not be afforded the opportunity due to financial barriers.

Revenues are made from trainers like Brad Bellevance renting the space.

“We’re the only facility in Windsor that is operating as a social enterprise,” he says.

Bellevance serves as head trainer and says there are plans to bring more on board soon.

The Coordinator of Fitness and Health tells CTV News he believes more gyms like these are to be anticipated, saying demand is high.

“With the last year and a half being locked down, the lack of social interaction with people, I think it’s safe to say that it’s taken a big hit on people’s mental health including the youth,” Bellevance says.

Anyone interested is asked to check out the Community Family Fitness website.