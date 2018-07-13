

CTV Windsor





Windsor Regional Hospital is asking patients to continue taking their heart medications prescribed by their doctor, even though an ingredient may have been recalled by the manufacturer.

An impurity has been found in "Valsartan" -- an ingredient used in some heart medications to treat high blood pressure to help prevent heart attacks and stroke

The impurity, made by a Chinese pharmaceutical company, is a known carcinogen.

But not all valsartan products are impacted.

WRH officials do caution the risk is low and asks patients to keep taking their medications unless otherwise directed by their doctor or pharmacist.

If you have any questions, you are also asked to speak to your doctor or pharmacist.

You can access up to date information by going to the Health Canada website