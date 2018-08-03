

Stefanie Masotti, CTV Windsor





A victory of sorts for organizers of the Detroit Grand Prix.

The Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee voted Thursday to recommend the auto race stay on the island for the next three to five years.

The recommendation now goes before the Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR has already given conditional approval for the Grand Prix to continue on Belle Isle, but only if key agreement areas are resolved.

Changes include the amount of compensation for holding the event on Belle Isle, the duration from set-up to tear down, offsetting "lost opportunity" revenue and more accountability to return the property to its original state after the races.

Ron Olson, the chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said that several factors went into the department’s decision to consider keeping the race on Belle Isle.

“We believe there are many far-reaching benefits in working toward a plan where Belle Isle Park continues as the site of the Detroit Grand Prix,” Olson said. “We feel confident that we can arrive at a plan that honours the history, excitement and impact of this iconic race, while also safeguarding and enhancing the green spaces and experiences that people have come to expect from a day at Belle Isle.”

The DNR says since 2007, the Detroit Grand Prix and its partners have invested more than $13.5 million in enhancements to Belle Isle Park’s natural and cultural resources.

A final decision is expected this month.