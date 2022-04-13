Committee recommends $5,100 raise for Windsor councillors

Windsor city councilors might be getting a $5,100 raise.

The Council Compensation Review Committee is recommending that the annual income for councillors should increase to $52,000 next year.

The committee is also recommending that the mayor’s position receive annual salary increases reflecting the non-unionized managerial staff increase for the duration of the 2023-26 term.

The recommendations were presented on Tuesday during a Zoom meeting.

Two open sessions were hosted by the committee with the support of city staff via video conference on Jan. 24 and Jan. 27, to allow residents to provide input.

Council will look at the report at the next meeting on April 25.