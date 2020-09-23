Advertisement
Commercial vehicle traffic initiative in Kingsville results in 30 enforcement actions
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 1:41PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The OPP and Ministry of Transportation conducted a joint commercial vehicle traffic blitz in Kingsville Tuesday inspecting 23 vehicles.
The OPP Traffic Management Unit and the ministry handed out 19 vehicle maintenance, documentation deficiency and load security charges.
There were 10 vehicles placed out of service for identified defects related to maintenance and load security.
One license plate was seized for vehicle maintenance violation.