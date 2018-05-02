

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP and the Ministry of Transport Ontario laid 67 charges in a commercial vehicle safety blitz.

They conducted the joint operation in the municipalities of Leamington and Tecumseh.

In all, 47 commercial vehicles were inspected, 26 were placed out of service, four licence plates were seized and 67 charges were preferred.

Officials say the OPP and MTO will continue to regularly monitor and enforce these Highway Traffic Act of Ontario laws and regulations in efforts to keep Essex County roadways safe.