WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP laid 17 charges after a commercial vehicle blitz.

Members of the OPP Essex County Traffic Management Unit and the Ministry of Transportation conducted a joint service motor vehicle inspection initiative in Essex on Monday.

They stopped and inspected 29 commercial motor vehicles, resulting in 17 charges laid for various vehicle maintenance and driver condition infractions.

OPP say they will continue to work with its community partners to ensure the safety of commercial motor vehicles travelling on Essex County roadways.