OPP, Amherstburg police and the Ministry of Transportation laid 21 charges after a commercial motor vehicle blitz this week.

In total, 30 inspections were conducted. The 21 charges involved vehicle maintenance and driver conditions to commercial motor vehicles.

Drivers are reminded to ensure that all protocol and regulations are followed with regards to commercial motor vehicles.

"Joint enforcement between agencies allows a larger scale inspection opportunity which in turn makes our Essex County roads safer for the motoring public," says Essex County OPP Detachment Commander Inspector Glenn Miller.