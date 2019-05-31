

CTV Windsor





A two-day commercial motor vehicle initiative in Windsor and Essex County resulted in 60 charges.

It was a joint forces blitz, involving the OPP, Windsor police and Ministry of Transportation.

In total, 47 inspections were completed, three plates were seized.

Out of the 60 charges laid, 27 involved vehicle maintenance, 17 surrounded driver conditions and 16 were various other charges.

Police are reminding the motoring public, whether is it your own personal vehicle or a commercial motor vehicle, it is your responsibility to ensure that the vehicle you are driving is safe for travel on our area roadways.

Initiatives such as this will continue between Windsor-Essex community partners in order to educate the public and enforce the laws that are already in place, to help keep our communities safe.