WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are some traffic delays being reported at the Windsor-Detroit border crossing at the Ambassador Bridge.

The Canada Border Service Agency at the Ambassador Bridge is experiencing delays in processing of commercial traffic heading into Canada, according to a news release from The Ambassador Bridge Company.

The border crossing is still open for essential travel and special exceptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSA Border Wait Times are available online or through the CBSA General Inquiry phone line: 519-257-6510.