Commercial fire on Rhodes Drive under investigation

Rhodes Drive in Windsor has reopened after a commercial structure fire closed the area on Sunday evening.

Windsor Police notified via social media around 6:30 p.m. that Rhodes Drive in the 5500 block was closed in both directions. Structure fire in the 5100 block of Rhodes Road on Sunday January 8, 2023 (Source: @OnLocation)

The road reopened to traffic just before 7:30 p.m.

Windsor police say the fire is not being labeled as suspicious. No physical injuries were reported.