Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Caesars Windsor for two shows

Caesars Windsor is welcoming back an Italian American comedian for two shows this fall.

Sebastian Maniscalco will deliver back-to-back performances at The Colosseum on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The comic will be making the stop in Windsor as part of his “Nobody Does This Tour”.

The new tour dates extend Maniscalco’s residency at Wynn Las Vegas and include a return to Atlantic City’s Borgata for 10 shows.

Long-time opener and fellow Chicago native Pat McGann will continue as an opener for the fall run.

The two shows are at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 24. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.