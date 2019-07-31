

The “king of clean comedy” is coming back to Caesars Windsor.

The Windsor casino and entertainment venue will be hosting Jim Gaffigan at the Colosseum on Nov. 3, 2019 for his “Secrets and Pies” tour.

The American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer is one of the world’s highest grossing stand-ups. Gaffigan has also been in a handful of movies, including Three Kings, Super Troopers 1 and 2 and Chappaquiddick.

He’s known around the world for his unique brand of humour that revolves around his observation of life.

Tickets to the Nov. 3 show start at $48 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Friday, Aug. 9 at the Box Office and online.