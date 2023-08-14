Comedian Howie Mandel returns to Caesars Windsor
Comedy legend Howie Mandel is returning to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor this fall.
Mandel is booked for Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.
The comedian has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. Currently, he serves as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, a position in which Mandel has held since 2010. Other projects include executive producing and hosting CNBC’s hit Deal or No Deal, co-hosting Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things with his son Alex, and creating the international animated cartoon series Bobby’s World.
Over his career, Mandel has done comedy specials both on cable and network television, in addition to performing as many as 200 stand-up comedy shows each year throughout the United States and Canada. In 2019, Howie released his first solo special in 20 years titled Howie Mandel Presents: Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club.
Caesars Rewards members can purchase presale tickets, available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 18. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.
