Comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias set to return to Caesars Windsor

Caesars Windsor has announced a popular comedian is returning to the Colosseum stage this summer.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to the casino with all-new material on July 8 at 9 p.m.

Iglesias is also one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with almost a billion views and has more than 25 million fans across social media. In 2018, Iglesias was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Lorne Michaels.

On May 7, Iglesias will make history for being the first comedian to perform and film his third stand-up special at Dodger Stadium.

Feature film credits include co-starring roles in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, and A Haunted House 2.

Tickets for his Windsor show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.

Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

Upcoming shows: The Tenors (May 5), Avril Lavigne (May 12), Steve Martin & Martin Short (May 26), Brad Paisley (May 29), Straight No Chaser (June 2), Paul Anka (June 9), Chelsea Handler (June 18), Iliza Shlesinger (June 24), The Black Crowes (July 5), Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (July 8), David Gray (July 14), Shinedown (July 23), Live to Rock (July 28) and Tom Segura (August 10).