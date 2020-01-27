COMBER, ONT. -- A Comber school was evacuated on Monday after a fatal car crash took place on school grounds.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says the crash at Centennial Central PS around 11:30 a.m. did not involving any students.

OPP had requested the school be evacuated so they could properly process the scene.

All students were moved to Belle River District High School for the remainder of the day.

According to Essex County OPP, a vehicle left the road, hit a snowbank and ended up in the school parking lot, hitting the concrete front staircase.

The female driver, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. No name has been released.

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues and anyone with information is asked to contact police.