CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- A 37-year-old Comber man was charged with impaired driving of an ATV.

Chatham-Kent police received a traffic complaint about an ATV on River View Line between Drake Road and Dillon Road around 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police say an officer on general patrol saw the ATV and through investigation believed the man was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested and transported to police headquarters for breath tests.

The man was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

He was released pending a future court date of Feb. 7, 2020.