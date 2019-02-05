

CTV Windsor





Windsor city council consented to allowing more colourful crosswalks in the city.

Artistic crossings are already in several major cities, with many conveying a neighbourhood theme.

A report to council says the average cost ranges from $1,000 for asphalt paint to 1,500 for thermo-plastic paint, which will last longer.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says it's "a great idea" and the city is keen to undertake this initiative.