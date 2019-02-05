Colourful crosswalks get green light in Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 9:43AM EST
Windsor city council consented to allowing more colourful crosswalks in the city.
Artistic crossings are already in several major cities, with many conveying a neighbourhood theme.
A report to council says the average cost ranges from $1,000 for asphalt paint to 1,500 for thermo-plastic paint, which will last longer.
Mayor Drew Dilkens says it's "a great idea" and the city is keen to undertake this initiative.