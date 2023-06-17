Collision prompts closure of Wyandotte Street Saturday morning

A Saturday morning collision has snarled traffic at a section of Wyandotte Street West, according to Windsor police.

According to a tweet from the Windsor Police Service, the westbound lanes of Wyandotte Street West between Ouellette Avenue and Pelissier Street are closed due to a collision.

Viewer photos depict at least two vehicles involved in the crash.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash and for how long the road closure might be in effect.

The cause of the crash is currently unclear.