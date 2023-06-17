Collision prompts closure of Wyandotte Street Saturday morning
A Saturday morning collision has snarled traffic at a section of Wyandotte Street West, according to Windsor police.
According to a tweet from the Windsor Police Service, the westbound lanes of Wyandotte Street West between Ouellette Avenue and Pelissier Street are closed due to a collision.
Viewer photos depict at least two vehicles involved in the crash.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash and for how long the road closure might be in effect.
The cause of the crash is currently unclear.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
Canada should consider legal solution to fight residential school denialism: report
Canada should give 'urgent consideration' to legal mechanisms as a way to combat residential school denialism, says a new report from the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves.
Rescuers are braving snipers and racing time to ferry Ukrainians out of Russian-occupied flood zones
Massive flooding from the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam on June 6 has devastated towns along the lower Dnieper River in the Kherson region, a front line in the war. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of causing the breach.
Canada's population just surpassed 40M people, setting new record: StatCan
Canada's population surpassed 40 million people on Friday, setting a new record for a country expected to grow by millions more in the coming decades.
At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border
Ugandan authorities recovered the bodies of 41 people, including 38 students, who were burned, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked a secondary school near the border with Congo, the local mayor said Saturday.
How the U.S. writers' strike is impacting Canada
While the writers' strike is causing massive production delays in the U.S., it's also having a direct impact on Hollywood North.
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. high school set to perform at legendary Carnegie Hall
A high school choir from Guelph, Ont. is getting the opportunity of a lifetime after being invited to perform at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City.
-
Police search for suspect after reports of an armed bank robbery in Cambridge
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking for a suspect after an alleged armed bank robbery in the area of Queen Street West and Adam Street in Cambridge on Friday.
-
Queen Street businesses exploring new options as looming condo development forces closure
A new condominium project is in the future for downtown Kitchener, forcing businesses in one block of Queen Street to close or relocate.
London
-
Motor vehicle collision leads to charges
A man and woman from London, Ont. are facing drug charges after a motor vehicle collision took place in the city’s northeast end Thursday morning.
-
Human remains identified by police in Lambton County
Sarnia police said the body of a man reported missing in November has been recovered.
-
Suspect charged with criminal harassment after alleged intimidation of Windsor family
Windsor police say a 34-year-old London man has been charged in connection to a criminal harassment investigation.
Barrie
-
Family and friends mourn death of decorated military and OPP veteran
Family and friends are mourning the loss and celebrating the life of a mentor, consummate professional and decorated military veteran following his death Saturday night.
-
Two teens struck in Innisfil while illegally riding e-bikes
South Simcoe Police are investigating after two teens were struck while illegally riding e-bikes in Innisfil.
-
Ont., man charged in historical sexual assault investigation involving children
An Ontario man is facing several charges in connection with historical sexual offences involving children.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal crash closes part of Skead Road in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury police have closed Skead Road from Nickel Rim South Mine Road to MacLennan Mine Road following a fatal two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
-
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
Ottawa
-
Special air quality statement lifted for the city of Ottawa
A special air quality statement has ended for the city of Ottawa, as smoky haze moves out of the region.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New chapter for little libraries: City of Ottawa writes new rules for library structures at residential properties
The proposed changes to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw comes as the 'Little Free Library' structures allowing residents to borrow books become popular, and more structures are set up in neighbourhoods across the city.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa parking revenues still below pre-pandemic levels
The 2022 Parking Services annual report shows the city's on street and off-street parking spaces generated $12.18 million in revenue in 2022.
Toronto
-
One-year memorial held for woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus outside Kipling Station
It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
-
11 Ontario police services now involved in Kenneth Law case, Peel police say
Peel police are asking members of the public to be on 'alert' for items containing sodium nitrite, including hoods and masks, as the investigation into the online sale of the lethal substance continues.
Montreal
-
First practice cut short at Canadian GP due to local security camera issue
The first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix barely started before it was cut short due to local security camera issues around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
-
Man, 83, charged with second-degree murder after shooting death of woman in Mont-Tremblant
An 83-year-old man appeared in court Friday to face a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a woman in the Laurentians last week.
-
Residents and tourists alike excited for the return of the Montreal Grand Prix
One of downtown Montreal's most famous nightlife streets has been turned over to pedestrians this weekend, but it's not part of Mayor Valérie Plante's much-publicized campaign to calm traffic in the city.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick premier open to leadership test, remains vague on early election call
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he is willing to call a party vote on his leadership but remains vague on whether he'll call an early provincial election.
-
Four pets killed in Moncton house fire, locals help save three more
A Moncton home was heavily damaged and four pets were killed in a house fire early Friday evening.
-
Bear spotted at popular park in Riverview, N.B.
A bear has been spotted at a popular park in Riverview, N.B. The town posted a warning on social media Friday saying a bear had been seen at Mill Creek Nature Park.
Winnipeg
-
-
'It's never easy': Dauphin's fire chief offers support to bus crash first responders
Dauphin's fire chief says his heart goes out to the first responders on the scene of Thursday's deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus full of seniors that took 15 lives and injured 10 others.
-
'Very quick to devastate the community': Dauphin residents mourn tragic bus crash
Waves of grief are washing across the province, as Manitobans come to terms with Thursday's horrific bus crash.
Calgary
-
Young Calgary man charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP say a 20-year-old Calgary man arrested on Thursday is facing several terrorism-related offences.
-
‘One in bazillion chance’: Calgary family could lose their new home due to TD Banking technicalities
The Johnston family bought their new Mahogany home last month, with Friday being move in day.
-
Vegas Golden Knights championship parade expected to rival New Year's Eve on Strip, planners say
Tens of thousands of Vegas Golden Knights fans, maybe more, are expected at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday for a Stanley Cup victory parade and a rally to mark the team's first-ever NHL championship.
Edmonton
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hits overpass, causing 'extensive damage'
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
-
'Dancing and joy': Edmonton woman celebrates graduation after overcoming homelessness and addiction
Among 2,000 Athabasca University graduates Friday, was an Edmonton woman who hopes her story can inspire others.
-
Body found in north Edmonton home, homicide unit investigating
Police are investigating after the body of a male was found in a home in north Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
'It's pretty shocking': Black bear visits East Vancouver neighbourhood
A black bear made a rare appearance in an East Vancouver neighbourhood Friday morning.
-
'A very delicate situation': B.C. premier expresses frustration over Surrey police decision
B.C. Premier David Eby made it clear Friday: he is concerned by Surrey city council’s decision to keep the RCMP over the Surrey Police Service.
-
Former B.C. foster parents sentenced for horrific child abuse
On Friday, the man and woman, who can’t be named, were given a global sentence of ten years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy. His younger sister was also abused.