Collision on 401 on/off ramp causing delays

Police attended the scene of a serious collision on Highway 401 at Highway 77 on August 6, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Police attended the scene of a serious collision on Highway 401 at Highway 77 on August 6, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver