Collision on 401 on/off ramp causing delays

Essex County OPP has reported a serious collision on Highway 401 at Highway 77.

The collision happened between the on and off ramp.

Police said traffic is being diverted on the eastbound side of Highway 77, and officers ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

A serious collision on Highway 401 at Highway 77 on August 6, 2023, caused delays for some commuters. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)