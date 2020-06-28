WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP are investigating a collision that took place on Country Road 42, between West Bell River Road and Rourke Line Road, Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., two vehicles collided resulting in a 69-year-old woman from Chatham being transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old male from Essex was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The area remained closed for several hours, but has since been reopened.