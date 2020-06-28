Advertisement
Collision in Lakeshore leaves 69-year-old woman with life threatening injuries
Published Sunday, June 28, 2020 2:53PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 29, 2020 7:10AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP are investigating a collision that took place on Country Road 42, between West Bell River Road and Rourke Line Road on Saturday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m., two vehicles collided resulting in a 69-year-old woman from Chatham being transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.
An 18-year-old male from Essex was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The area remained closed for several hours, but has since been reopened.