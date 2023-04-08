Collision forces road closure on Tecumseh Road East

Windsor police are asking the public to find a different route Saturday evening after a collision shut down the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Kildare Road.

According to the Windsor Police Service on Twitter, Kildare Road at Tecumseh Road East is temporarily closed to traffic in all directions following a collision.

Officers arrived on scene around 3 p.m.

Police have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but a red Jeep was seen inside the taped off area.

There are injuries being reported, but police have not elaborated on how many people were hurt or how severely.

Windsor police have closed the intersection of Tecumseh Road East at Kildare Road due to a collision on April 8, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Police said the road is expected to be closed for several hours, and ask drivers to find an alternate route.

The cause of the collision remains unclear at this time.