WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are continuing to investigate an early morning collision that left a portion of Front Road closed.

Around 4 a.m. police tweeted that a collision had closed Front Road from Malden to North Side Road in both directions.

Police have not released details regarding injuries or the number of individuals injured.

An update from police is expected later Thursday morning.

As of 6 a.m. Front Road remained closed to traffic in the area.