Collision closes 401 EB in Chatham-Kent
OPP cruiser undated. (The Canadian Press)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 6:21AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 6:26AM EDT
All lanes of the eastbound 401 are closed in Chatham-Kent following a collision early Thursday.
Provincial police reported the closure around 5:45 a.m.
The 401 eastbound is currently closed between Bloomfield Road and Highway 40.
It is unclear how many vehicles may be involved and information regarding injuries has not been released.
Meanwhile a second crash on the 401 near London is also causing delays Thursday morning.
OPP say two lanes of the 401 Westbound are blocked at Westchester Bourne due to the collision.