All lanes of the eastbound 401 are closed in Chatham-Kent following a collision early Thursday.

Provincial police reported the closure around 5:45 a.m.

The 401 eastbound is currently closed between Bloomfield Road and Highway 40.

It is unclear how many vehicles may be involved and information regarding injuries has not been released.

Meanwhile a second crash on the 401 near London is also causing delays Thursday morning.

OPP say two lanes of the 401 Westbound are blocked at Westchester Bourne due to the collision.