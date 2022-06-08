College convocation returns with thousands attending in-person grad

For the first time in nearly three years, St. Clair College graduates got the chance to walk across the stage at graduation.

Ceremonies have been held virtually over the past few years due to the pandemic and associated restrictions. But this spring, the pomp and circumstance returned at the WFCU Centre.

About 4,000 St. Clair College grads will walk across the stage this week, a return to “normal” they’ve been craving since their first online class.

“It’s overwhelming at the same time but it’s such a good feeling that the bad feels just go away,” said Dwija Jani, a St. Clair College graduate who took part in Wednesday’s ceremonies.

“I know that we were the first group of people that were able to come in and graduate in person so that definitely gave it its own excitement, for sure,” said Jared Bradley, also St. Clair College graduate.

For Cassandra Beechi, the first year of college was very isolating, spending most of her time cooped up in her dorm while learning exclusively through her computer screen. Her second year was back to in-person and she made the most of it.

”I’ve never even seen this many people in person in two to three years, so being able to be with all my friends and stuff was great,” Beechi said. “I was kind of anxious to be here, and I wasn’t sure what to expect, but being able to see all my friends from program was like really nice.”

”We’re here now, so that’s the good news,” said Laura Charlton. “Everything’s up from here!”

Those in attendance got to hear from past grad and new alumni of distinction, Dave Merheje.

“Upon graduating and carrying on, I wasn’t like years later, I’m going to come back and talk to students, and it’s an honour,” said Merheje.

Merheje is a comedian and actor by trade, graduating from St. Clair College with a diploma in business marketing. On Wednesday, he espoused wisdom of hard work, sticking to a schedule and listening to your mom.

“I’ll try to make them laugh, and if it doesn’t work, it’s a speech, I’ll hide behind the speech,” Merheje joked.

Many of the students graduating this week spent at least half of their education learning online.

Having an in-person ceremony was a high priority for St. Clair College administration, according to senior vice president of academics, Waseem Habash.

“That’s a memory you hold forever,” Habash said. “Getting that opportunity to do it, and for the students to get to see the faculty’s faces, the pride in the faculty and the administration is second to none. And you see the reaction here.”