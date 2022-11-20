Cold weekend to give way to seasonal temperatures in Windsor

If the below average temperatures have you reaching for a hot cup of tea or your winter parka, then good news is on the horizon — seasonal temperatures are forecasted for Windsor, Ont. later this week.

According to Environment Canada, Sunday’s forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies, with sustained winds at 30 km/h, and gusting up to 50 km/h.

Sunday’s high is -3 C, but with the wind chill it will feel like -13 C instead.

Overnight on Sunday, the skies will clear, but strong winds will continue, making it feel like – 13 C with the wind.

For the beginning of the workweek Windsor can expect mainly sunny skies, with increasingly cloudiness and a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon.

While Monday’s high will be 2 C, the wind chill will make it feel like – 11 in the morning, as winds will be sustained at 40 km/h, and gusting up to 70 km/h.

The average high for this time of year in Windsor is 7 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 5 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 6 C.

Thursday: Cloudy. High of 7 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. High of 5 C.