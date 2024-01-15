Cold snap impacting Windsor, Ont. region
A familiar scenario played out for many in across the region on Monday.
“Had to get up and call for a boost,” one man told CTV News Windsor.
That’s what Tim Johnston said when asked why he was at the Battery Man Monday morning.
“No, it's not fun at all. The truck is like three-and-a half years old. Less than 30,000 kilometres. You don't expect that,” Johnston said.
Workers were busy keeping up with the demand for battery changes.
“Saturday to Monday we've been non-stop,” co-owner Chris Gale said. “Parking lot filled with as much as we can. All weak batteries that are on the verge or are all done now.”
Some drove up for a battery change just to be safe.
“It's severely cold right and I have to drive to Ann Arbor [Michigan] every day so I don't want to get stuck in this weather so better to be safe than sorry,” said Arham Charfare.
With the cold weather comes ice, and so drivers also need to exercise caution on roads and around the river and lakes.
“We're starting to see shoreline ice along the Detroit River, Lake St. Clair. Upper St. Clair is starting to freeze but we're going to get into warm weather next week so it's best to stay off the ice. No ice is safe ice,” said harbour master Peter Berry.
People are bundled up when heading out. Some people are out because of their situation and thankfully have warming centres to rely on.
“We had over I think it was 92 people in our shelter last night and 43 in our warming centre, which is a record for us,” said Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, executive director of the Downtown Mission, one of seven places supporting those experiencing homelessness in our region.
Ponniah-Goulin is concerned about Sunday's warming centre numbers.
“Pretty alarming for our community but I'm glad we have these services available right, to both men and women,” said Ponniah-Goulin.
The city is encouraging people to call 9-1-1 instead of 3-1-1 if they see someone sleeping outdoors and at imminent risk of exposure or hypothermia.
“They can't get to those calls immediately,” said Jennifer Tanner, manager of homelessness and housing support.” It's not as quick as a 9-1-1 dispatch.
Family Service has an outreach program that sees two teams walk and drive around the streets.
“If we see anyone we will jump out of our vehicles, engage with them and encourage them to get out of the elements,” said Bryan Rock, manager of housing.
The city is hoping to expand services in the region soon.
“We're looking at the need in our community and looking for other opportunities to continually build services and layer on new services,” Tanner said.
Trump notches a commanding win in the Iowa caucuses as Haley and DeSantis fight for second place
Donald Trump decisively won the Iowa caucuses on Monday with his closest rivals languishing far behind, a crucial victory that reinforces the former president's grip on his party at the outset of the GOP's 2024 nomination fight.
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, and Quinta Brunson makes history
'Succession' won best drama series, 'The Bear' won best comedy, and both dominated the acting awards at Monday night's Emmys, while Quinta Brunson scored an emotional and historic win for 'Abbott Elementary.'
'A bad batch of coke': Text messages show fatalistic tone prior to James Smith Cree Nation killings
An RCMP major crime investigator was the first to testify on Monday in the coroner's inquest into the 2022 mass murders committed by Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation.
What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
Environment Canada warns of bitter cold and heavy snowfall across the country
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes
Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.
'It's beautiful': Over 30 years of restoration work is complete on nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba
It has taken 32 years, but the majority of the work to renovate a nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba is complete.
'What happened to Xavier?': Case against Ont. father accused of killing infant son could hinge on circumstantial evidence
It’s been nearly three years since 9-week-old Xavier Wilkinson died due to complications arising from a brain injury, yet his mother still doesn’t – and may never – know exactly what happened to him, a prosecutor told the jury at the murder trial for the boy’s father on Monday afternoon.
Hamas airs video purporting to show two Israeli hostages killed in captivity
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas aired a new video on Monday showing what it said were the bodies of two Israeli hostages, and Israel's military said that while it was examining the footage, there was serious concern regarding the hostages' fate.
