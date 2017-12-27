

CTV Windsor





An Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Wednesday.

A cold airmass is produced early morning temperatures between -16 and -21 degrees. Wind chill values were in the -25 to -30 range.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. The elderly and young children are particularly vulnderable.



Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

