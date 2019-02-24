

Staff of the Windsor Residence for Young Men, along with volunteers and friends, spent about 14 hours Friday evening and overnight out in the cold to raise funds for the shelter.

Called the Coldest Night Out fundraiser, those involved spent the night in an industrial parking lot on St. Luke Road in Windsor, provided by Dave Woodall of Medachrom Holdings Ltd.

"We can never duplicate the desperation of homelessness," says Greg Goulin, executive director of the Windsor Residence for Young Men.

“Our volunteers’ overnight vigil is meant to bring more attention to our community’s need to help young men leave homelessness behind and build new lives."

He says there was great support for the event and one person came to the site at 4:30 a.m. Saturday with a cheque.

Goulin celebrated his 70th birthday at the event and was given a surprise birthday cake.

Windsor Residence for Young Men is a charitable organization that supports young men between the ages of 16 and 24.