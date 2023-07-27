Cold case murderer identified publicly: Windsor police

Windsor police are publicly identifying the individual they say is responsible for the 2000 cold case murder of Windsor resident Carol Christou.

Advances in forensic technology and a sustained commitment by investigators enabled the Windsor Police’s Major Crimes Unit to solve the homicide in 2020.

Police say following a thorough internal review of the case by our senior leadership team, they are now able to confirm that Robert Lotosky, then 48 years old, murdered Carol Christou.

Carol Christou, a 55-year-old mother of two adult children, was found stabbed to death in the bathroom of her home in the 500 block of Brock Street on September 30, 2000. Police say Lotosky, a Windsor resident, was an acquaintance and one of the last people to have seen her alive.

The totality of the investigation, supported by DNA evidence, conclusively linked Lotosky to the crime and led to a breakthrough in the case, according to police.

Lotosky died in Windsor on April 11, 2012.

“The dedication and determination of our investigators, coupled with the advancements in forensic technology, have enabled us to bring some closure to this tragic case,” said Police Chief Jason Bellaire. “We hope that the conclusion of this investigation brings some peace to Carol Christou's loved ones. Our thoughts remain with them during this time.”

During the announcement of the case being solved in 2020, a letter from the Christou family was read by police. It said:

“Today is filled with mixed emotions from myself and all of my family. We would like to thank the entire Windsor Police Service for their professionalism and determination in solving the murder of my mother. A special thank you from the bottom of my heart goes to Al Frederick and Todd Lemar who were initial tasked with the homicide. Your incredible care and compassion over the years will never be forgotten. Closure is always important, and although the pain of losing my mother will never go away, myself and my family are a little closer to reaching that goal. – Kelly Christou

Anyone with information on this investigation should contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-250-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.