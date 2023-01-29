Cold and cloudy weather forecasted for Windsor, Ont.
As Windsor’s weekend weather remains cold and grey, the possibility of sunshine is forecasted for later in the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
According to Environment Canada, Sunday’s forecast will see periods of snow tapering off by noon, with cloudy skies expected for the remainder of the day and a high of– 1 C.
Overnight on Sunday, skies will remain overcast and the low will dip down to – 3 C, feeling like – 7 C with the wind chill.
For the start of the workweek, grey skies will blanket the Windsor region, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries expected. Monday’s high will reach – 4 C, but will feel like – 12 C with the wind.
Overnight Monday, skies will clear with a low of – 14 C expected.
Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week
Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. High of – 9 C.
Wednesday: Sunny. High of – 6 C.
Thursday: Sunny. High of – 2 C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 5 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of – 2 C.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.
Father pushing Manitoba to follow Ontario, Saskatchewan in screening for CMV
Roughly one in 200 babies born in Canada today will have congenital cytomegalovirus, a virus that can lead to hearing loss, intellectual disability or vision loss. But with only two provinces screening newborns for CMV, one father is asking other health-care systems to do more.
19 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 117 parking tickets and 47 Provincial Offences Notices Saturday, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
As Canada's RCMP marks 150th anniversary, a look at what it says needs to change
After years of reports and allegations detailing a 'toxic' workplace, Canada's RCMP says it is trying to evolve, focusing on diversity in its organization and repairing relationships with communities as it marks its 150th anniversary.
Once-in-a-lifetime discovery: Indigenous jacket that may be a century old turns up in small U.K. town
When 1990s suede fringe jackets started making a comeback last year, a U.K.-based vintage clothing company decided to order four tonnes of suede from a supplier in the United States. Along with that shipment came a once-in-a lifetime discovery.
'Make peoples' jaws drop': Inuvialuk sculptor shaped by cultural stories
A solo exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto is celebrating 50 years of David Ruben Piqtoukun's work. It features more than 60 pieces by the veteran Inuvialuk sculptor.
Majority of affordable homes approved under federal program not yet constructed
The federal government has set aside billions of dollars to quickly build affordable housing across the country, but delays in construction suggest many of the projects approved for funding are missing their deadlines.
How to get over the 'mental hurdle' of being active in the winter
When the cold and snow have people hunkering down, these outdoor enthusiasts find motivation in braving the Canadian winter through community and sport.
Kitchener
-
Snow events declared in the Tri-Cities
The Tri-Cities are declaring a snow event on Sunday as more snow is expected to fall in Waterloo Region.
-
Charges laid in connection to large youth fight in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reports three youths have been charged in connection to a large fight on Friday in the area of a Kitchener high school.
-
Top stories of the week: Lost luggage, Code Red in Guelph and a fatal crash in Brant County
From a Cambridge Ont. couple’s months-long struggle to get their luggage from Air Canada to a fatal crash involving a teen in Brant County, here are the top stories of the week from CTV News Kitchener.
London
-
'Police all over my yard': Neighbours recount 13-hour Woodstock, Ont. standoff
The Woodstock Police Service have arrested three men following an overnight standoff. Inspector Marci Shelton told CTV News London the incident began on William Street, just off Ingersoll Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.
-
Multiple engines respond to Sunday morning factory fire in London, Ont.
Seven London Fire Department vehicles, including an aerial unit, responded to an alarm at in the city’s northeast end Sunday. Just before 8 a.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire at Zucora Home on Clarke Road, north of Dundas Street.
-
Cold and cloudy weather to continue in London, Ont.
As London remains blanketed by cloudy skies, cold temperatures and a risk of flurries, it appears it may still be a few days more until the Forest City has a chance of seeing sunshine, according to Environment Canada.
Barrie
-
Three people in custody after robbery at Barrie telecommunications store
Three People are in custody after reports of a robbery at a telecommunications store in Barrie.
-
-
Casino in Wasaga Beach celebrates grand opening
Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach celebrated its grand opening Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury apartment fire leaves one in hospital, 30 displaced
An apartment fire in Greater Sudbury Saturday evening has left one man in critical condition and displaced 30 residents.
-
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
19 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 117 parking tickets and 47 Provincial Offences Notices Saturday, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Snowy Sunday: Ottawa to see up to 15 cm
More snow is on the way this weekend, as city crews continue to clean up the nearly 30 cm that has fallen since Wednesday.
-
Driver extricated after 4-vehicle pileup on Highway 174
Ottawa Fire Services says a driver had to be extricated from their vehicle after a four-vehicle pileup on Highway 174 Sunday morning.
Toronto
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
-
Premier Doug Ford recounts final moments with dear friend and mentor Hazel McCallion
Premier Doug Ford sat with his dear friend and mentor Hazel McCallion on Saturday, rubbing her hand and helping her family ensure she was as comfortable as possible in her final moments.
-
Trudeau remembers 'trailblazer' Hazel McCallion as tributes pour in for late Mississauga mayor
Late Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion is being remembered for the many ways she contributed to not only to the city she led for 36 years, but also the province and country following her death on Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec basic income program begins, but advocates say many low-income people excluded
Anti-poverty activists are praising the Quebec basic income program as a good step toward helping people meet their basic needs — but say strict eligibility criteria exclude many of the province’s lowest-income residents.
-
'It's very frustrating, and it's scary': Kanesatake Grand Chief calling for better security from the SQ
Some Indigenous communities in Quebec that are patrolled by provincial police say the established system does not fully meet security needs and needs improvement.
-
Trudeau attending Ceremony to mark 6th anniversary of murders of six Muslim men at Quebec City mosque, Legault out
The sixth anniversary of the attack on Quebec City's Grand Mosque will be marked this Sunday evening, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance, but without Premier Francois Legault.
Atlantic
-
Actress and former senator Viola Leger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92
Actress, teacher and former senator Viola Leger has died at the age of 92.
-
Man, 21, stabbed in Cole Harbour business: RCMP
Police in the Halifax area are investigating after a stabbing Saturday in Cole Harbour.
-
Car crashes into Torbrook, N.S., home
No charges are expected after a driver crashed a Toyota Corolla into a home in Torbrook, N.S, on Saturday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Extreme cold weather to stay for several days: Environment Canada
As extreme cold weather brings wind chill values nearing -40°C, it's impacting everything from winter recreation to the city's most vulnerable population.
-
Winnipeg firefighters tackle overnight house fire in Sage Creek
Fire crews are cleaning up after an overnight blaze in Sage Creek.
-
Championship round set at the Manitoba Scotties
The stage is set for the championship round of the Manitoba Scotties provincial women's curling championship in East St. Paul, Man.
Calgary
-
Extreme cold warning issued for Airdrie, Cochrane area
An extreme cold warning was issued Sunday morning for the area around Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre.
-
Convoy of Albertans make a 'Coutts Loop' in border town to mark 1-year anniversary of blockade
A convoy of Albertans marked the one-year anniversary of the Coutts border blockade in the tiny southern Alberta border town Saturday.
-
Trudeau attending ceremony to mark 6th anniversary Quebec City mosque shooting
A ceremony will be held Sunday evening to mark the sixth anniversary of Quebec City's deadly mosque shooting and will take place inside the prayer room where the rampage took place.
Edmonton
-
Outdoor rink in Leduc damaged in Saturday fire
Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out from an outdoor rink on the south side of Leduc Saturday night.
-
Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win
Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Oilers headed into a nine-day break in the schedule on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
-
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.
Vancouver
-
Nurse 'did not adequately assess' or care for unresponsive person, B.C. college finds
A former Kelowna nurse has been disciplined by her professional college for her inadequate response to an unresponsive person at the entrance of the emergency department where she was working in September 2021.
-
B.C. toxic drug crisis: Fewer 911 calls as deaths continue
BC Emergency Health Services saw a slight decline in 911 calls for overdose and drug toxicity last year, but some areas saw a dramatic increase, and the death rate doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
-
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.