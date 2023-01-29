Cold and cloudy weather forecasted for Windsor, Ont.

A cardinal rests on a bird feeder during snowy weather in this viewer-submitted image from January 2023. (Source: Ellen Price) A cardinal rests on a bird feeder during snowy weather in this viewer-submitted image from January 2023. (Source: Ellen Price)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver