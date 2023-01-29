Cold and cloudy weather forecasted for Windsor, Ont.

As Windsor’s weekend weather remains cold and grey, the possibility of sunshine is forecasted for later in the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

According to Environment Canada, Sunday’s forecast will see periods of snow tapering off by noon, with cloudy skies expected for the remainder of the day and a high of– 1 C.

Overnight on Sunday, skies will remain overcast and the low will dip down to – 3 C, feeling like – 7 C with the wind chill.

For the start of the workweek, grey skies will blanket the Windsor region, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries expected. Monday’s high will reach – 4 C, but will feel like – 12 C with the wind.

Overnight Monday, skies will clear with a low of – 14 C expected.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. High of – 9 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of – 6 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High of – 2 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 5 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of – 2 C.