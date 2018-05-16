

CTV Windsor





The Colchester Harbour Marina in Essex is one of nine marinas, and twenty-seven beaches from across the country awarded the coveted blue flag.

The blue flag represents the internationally recognized gold-standard for water quality, environmental management and education, safety, and amenities.

Canada’s Environmental Defence Association says the recognition proves Canada’s coastline is a world-class destination for holiday-makers.

This more beaches and marinas than ever before have been awarded the flag in Canada.

More than 4,000 beaches and marinas in 45 countries fly the blue flag.