Colchester Harbour Marina awarded Blue Flag
Blue Flag being raised at Colchester Harbour on June 7, 2017 (Town of Essex handout)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 6:29AM EDT
The Colchester Harbour Marina in Essex is one of nine marinas, and twenty-seven beaches from across the country awarded the coveted blue flag.
The blue flag represents the internationally recognized gold-standard for water quality, environmental management and education, safety, and amenities.
Canada’s Environmental Defence Association says the recognition proves Canada’s coastline is a world-class destination for holiday-makers.
This more beaches and marinas than ever before have been awarded the flag in Canada.
More than 4,000 beaches and marinas in 45 countries fly the blue flag.