WINDSOR, ONT. -- A cohort of students at a Belle River Catholic elementary school was dismissed the first week back to in-person learning after a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The Windsor Essex Catholic School Board said 24 students were dismissed from St. John the Baptist in Belle River. The board said it found out about the case Wednesday and dismissed the affected students in the afternoon.

“We have been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected,” the WECDSB said in a news release. “The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow.”

The board issued a voice message to the school community to reassure parents if they have not been contacted by the health unit their children were not identified as close contacts and they can continue to attend school as usual.

“We have advised parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill,” WECDSB said.

The board said it is working with the health unit and doing everything they can to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment.

Information regarding cases at WECDSB schools is available online.