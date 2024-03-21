Code grey rescinded at HDGH
Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare has rescinded the code grey that was declared on October 23, 2023, following a cyberattack.
According to a statement from the hospital, "Thanks to the continuing efforts of IT, clinical, and back-office teams we are confident that the risks have been mitigated. Most recently, the financial and security systems have been brought online resulting in more normal operations."
Windsor Regional Hospital rescinded its code grey on Feb. 6
The hack hit five southwestern Ontario hospitals, including in Windsor, Leamington, Chatham and Sarnia.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
BREAKING U.S. doctors perform world's first genetically edited pig kidney transplant
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
Wave of snowstorms expected in parts of Canada ahead of first weekend of spring
Winter storms and snowfall are dragging out the wintry season into the first week of spring, according to local forecasts.
Ottawa woman completes 40,000-piece Disney puzzle, among the largest in the world
It takes a lot of patience and willpower to tackle a good puzzle; just ask Janet Hart who spent the last 14 months putting together one of the largest puzzles in the world.
The bright side of divorce, according to experts
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
Sudbury, Ont., police receive a dozen calls about man wearing swastika
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
Total eclipse promises celestial show with streamers, loops and a possible comet
A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that always generates excitement, but next month's version is expected to be unusually spectacular.
Kentucky parents charged with attempting to sell newborn twin girls
An eastern Kentucky couple has been accused of trying to sell their newborn twin girls.
Queen Camilla jokes her grandson Louis is 'quite a handful'
Queen Camilla joked that her a grandson Louis was 'quite a handful' as she met members of the public on a visit to the Isle of Man.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's Ministry of Labour can't force employers to pay worker wages, but why?
CTV News spoke to employment lawyer to find out why Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has limited tools to force businesses to pay outstanding wage claims, even though they’re the ones tasked with investigating.
-
Canadian-made electric car wows Stratford high school students
High school students at Stratford District Secondary School had plenty of reasons to get excited about the future of electric vehicle production in Canada when Project Arrow stopped by Wednesday.
-
Several injuries following crash in Perth County
Several people have been hurt, and at least one has been seriously injured, after a crash in Perth County Wednesday afternoon.
London
-
Canadian woman headed for London identified as victim in Mexico shooting
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to London, Ont. to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release on Tuesday identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
-
OPP arrest three people after seizing drugs, weapons and more
Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant. OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.
-
'It is going to be a cold day': Some warnings still in place
Watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex but Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth remain under the snow squall warning. We can expect some breaks of sunshine according to Julie Atchison as we push towards mid day, snow flurries and squalls will be winding down.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Former Simcoe County doctor stripped of medical licence after sexual abuse ruling
After being found guilty of sexual abuse involving patients and a nurse, the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal has ruled that former Angus and Wasaga Beach family physician James McInnis will lose his licence to practice medicine.
-
CAF members mark 66 years since CFB Borden tragedy
A small contingent of Canadian Armed Forces members held a memorial service on Wednesday to mark a deadly explosion that happened at a munitions site at CFB Borden decades ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., police receive a dozen calls about man wearing swastika
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
-
Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
-
Residents of Powassan group home relocated to North Bay motel
A renovated motel on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay is likely the permanent home for a large group of residents, after their group home was shut down late last year after a health unit inspection.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sudbury, Ont., police receive a dozen calls about man wearing swastika
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
-
Sault event focused on helping victims of crime
The Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie hosted its first ever Victim Services Conference on Wednesday.
-
Video shows car destroyed by fire in Timmins parking lot
A Timmins driver lost their Dodge Charger in a fire when it spontaneously burst into flames after stopping to grab some pizza Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Private landfill wants to accept Ottawa's household garbage
The owners of Capital Region Resource Recovery Centre in Ottawa's east end have applied to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks for permission to accept residential waste at its landfill at the intersection of Highway 417 and Boundary Road.
-
Councillor wants Ottawa to explore paid parking on street near Ottawa Hospital General Campus
The days of free parking on a busy street near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus may be coming to an end.
-
OC Transpo withholds $15 million in payments due to LRT disruptions in 2023, report shows
OC Transpo withheld $15.1 million in payments to Rideau Transit Maintenance in 2023 due to maintenance issues and extended shutdowns on the Confederation Line.
Toronto
-
Toronto to see blast of winter weather on Friday
It may be spring but it appears winter is not done with Toronto just yet. Heavy snowfall is expected in the city on Friday afternoon and will continue overnight. Environment Canada is calling for between five to 10 centimetres of snowfall between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.
-
Police calling on federal government to consider car theft a 'national crisis'
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
-
Mississauga shooting leaves one dead
One man is dead and another is in hospital following an overnight shooting at a commercial plaza in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
Quebecers to pay respects to Brian Mulroney as public tribute moves to Montreal
Quebecers will get their chance to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in his home province as the tributes to the former prime minister move to Montreal.
-
Total eclipse promises celestial show with streamers, loops and a possible comet
A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that always generates excitement, but next month's version is expected to be unusually spectacular.
-
Why are syphilis cases rising in Montreal? Dr. Christopher Labos explains
Montreal Public Health has reported a spike in cases of syphilis despite the disease being relatively easy to prevent. Dr. Christopher Labos explains why the disease is rising after declining in the 20th century.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories say bill to ban anti-abortion protests should be expanded
Manitoba's Opposition Progressive Conservatives say a government plan to ban anti-abortion protests near some health-care facilities should be expanded to cover more areas and all protests, including picket lines.
-
Parents charged after infant dies from exposure to fentanyl, methamphetamine: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have charged the parents of a three-month-old girl after she died from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine more than two years ago.
-
Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
Edmonton
-
'Incompetence and dishonesty': Notley calls out 2 ministers after patient discharged to motel
The Alberta NDP is asking the UCP government for accountability after a 62-year-old partially paralyzed man was taken to a motel when he was discharged from hospital.
-
Edmonton Riverboat put up for sale
The Edmonton Riverboat, formerly known as the Edmonton Queen, is for sale for the second time in a decade.
-
NEW
NEW Anti-Black and homophobic hate crimes increased significantly post-pandemic, StatCan reports
The number of hate crimes based on race and sexuality increased significantly in 2022, according to the latest report on hate crimes by Statistics Canada. Advocates for Black and LGBTQ2S+ communities aren't surprised.
Calgary
-
Domestic violence report calling for more prevention measures in Calgary
A new report from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy is looking to change the way many think about domestic violence.
-
More snow expected in Calgary before Friday; city says plan is in place
Crews are working to clear snow and ice from Calgary's roads with more snow is in the forecast for Thursday.
-
'Lost confidence in this prime minister': Alberta backs conservative effort to cut carbon tax
The federal conservatives intend to force a vote of non-confidence in the prime minister as the party seeks to force a "carbon tax election."
Regina
-
Sask. budget promotes record spending with $273M projected deficit
Saskatchewan is projecting a $273.2 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year while announcing 'record increases and spending' for multiple ministries, including education and healthcare, in its 2024-25 budget released Wednesday.
-
Sask. unveils $3.3B education budget as thousands of teachers picket near legislature
As the Government of Saskatchewan announced its election year education budget in the assembly – thousands of teachers voiced their disapproval in front of the province's legislature.
-
City of Regina votes to proceed with $1.9M boost to Globe Theatre
The City of Regina unanimously decided to allocate $1.98 million to Globe Theatre over the span of two years.
Vancouver
-
B.C. village not on the hook after flood causes significant damage to woman's home
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
-
Vancouver mayor and police chief to address 'downtown incident'
Vancouver’s mayor and police chief are holding a joint news conference on Thursday to address a recent downtown incident.
-
'We'd do anything for our pets': B.C. man rescues dog from frozen lake
A dog named Kato in Prince George, B.C., has a new lease on life after his owner jumped in to action to save him when he fell through a sheet of ice.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich police cleared of wrongdoing after man shot by officer, bitten by police dog
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared two Saanich police officers of wrongdoing after one officer shot an armed man and the other turned his police dog on him during a traffic stop last year.
-
B.C. village not on the hook after flood causes significant damage to woman's home
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
-
'We'd do anything for our pets': B.C. man rescues dog from frozen lake
A dog named Kato in Prince George, B.C., has a new lease on life after his owner jumped in to action to save him when he fell through a sheet of ice.
Atlantic
-
N.B. firefighters threaten mass resignation over dispute with municipality
Firefighters in the community of Rexton, N.B., are threatening to resign and not answer calls unless a conflict with municipal leaders is resolved by 7 p.m. Thursday.
-
Case once again adjourned for accused in Byron Carr murder
The case against the man accused in one of Prince Edward Island’s most famous cold cases has once again been put over.
-
Man dead after N.B. snowmobile crash
A 42-year-old man from Little River, N.B., is dead after a crash in Popple Depot early Wednesday morning.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
-
Newfoundland budget halted as rowdy protest blocks legislature
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.