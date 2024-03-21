Code grey rescinded at HDGH

Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare has rescinded the code grey that was declared on October 23, 2023, following a cyberattack.

According to a statement from the hospital, "Thanks to the continuing efforts of IT, clinical, and back-office teams we are confident that the risks have been mitigated. Most recently, the financial and security systems have been brought online resulting in more normal operations."

Windsor Regional Hospital rescinded its code grey on Feb. 6

The hack hit five southwestern Ontario hospitals, including in Windsor, Leamington, Chatham and Sarnia.