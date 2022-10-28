Code Blacks drop from crisis to monitoring level in Windsor-Essex

County of Essex officials are shifting the emergency declaration to monitoring levels as the the ambulance offload situation stabalizes.

The number and duration of Code Blacks has declined from crisis levels since local emergency was declared on Oct. 17, in response to escalating ambulance offload delays.

“We are continuing to work with our regional hospital partners and the province on long-term solutions to address the systemic issues that contribute to these delays,” said a statement from the county.

A Code Black is when there are no ambulances available. Code Blacks totalled 491 minutes through the first two weeks of October compared to 116 minutes in all of September, 77 minutes in August and 31 minutes in July.

On Oct. 12, Essex-Windsor EMS experienced 216 hours of offload delays and went into a Code Black for about three hours as all 26 rostered ambulances were experiencing offload delays outside area hospitals. That compared to the previous five-day average of 100 hours of offload delays.

There have been just two Code Blacks since the emergency was declared, each lasting for a few minutes.

Officials say while there have been no systemic changes that would warrant rescinding this local emergency, the situation has stabilized to the point we can move to the monitoring phase.

The monitoring phase requires the county to report biweekly to the Ministry of Health, Ontario Health, area hospitals, the Central Ambulance Communications Centre and other partners.

“This does not mean the crisis is over. Nor does it mean we can stop working toward long-term, sustainable solutions to minimize offload delays and maximize the time ambulances spend on the road responding to emergency calls. The Community Control Group remains in a position to act should the situation again escalate to crisis levels,” said the county.