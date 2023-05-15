Cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge leads to charges for Paris, Ont. man

A Paris, Ont., man is facing charges after Canada Border Services Agency officers seized 60 bricks of cocaine from a commercial truck at the Ambassador Bridge.

On April 17, the Canadian resident, entered the country in a commercial truck at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Windsor. The truck was referred for a secondary examination.

During the inspection of the truck cabin, border services officers say they discovered 60 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 60 kilograms in total. Cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on April 17, 2023. (Source: CBSA)

“This is exemplary work by our team of dedicated CBSA officers in the Southern Ontario Region. The excellent working partnership we have with the RCMP is a great benefit in fighting organized smuggling efforts and protecting our communities,” said Joseph Chayeski, director of Ambassador Bridge District Operations, CBSA.

The CBSA arrested the 40-year-old man and seized the suspected cocaine.

The RCMP charged him with:

Importation of Cocaine, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

“The RCMP and the CBSA have once again joined forces to keep our neighbourhoods safe. Keeping harmful drugs off the streets of our cities, towns or communities is always a priority for both agencies. We take pride in our collaboration to keep Canadians safe from crime,” said RCMP Supt. Rae Bolsterli

The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Windsor, Ont.