Cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge leads to charges for Paris, Ont. man

Cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on April 17, 2023. (Source: CBSA) Cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on April 17, 2023. (Source: CBSA)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver