

CTV Windsor





A 30-year-old man faces charges after a police raid in south Windsor.

On Wednesday, members of the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit used a warrant in a suspected drug trafficking case to search a home in the 3800 block of Acorn Court.

During the investigation officers seized $11,080 in Canadian currency, $1849 in American money, 15.3 grams of suspected cocaine, 59 grams of suspected marijuana, a cell phone and a digital scale.

Police say members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) arrested the suspect at about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Jos Janisse Ave.

Isaiah Alvin, 30, of Windsor, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis marijuana and possession of cocaine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com