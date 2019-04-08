

Two people have been charged after police seized a number of drugs and weapons from a vehicle in Tecumseh.

The OPP were called about a suspicious vehicle on Riverside Drive around 9:30 a.m. on March 28.

Police located a vehicle that had struck a park bench about 100 metres off the roadway near the water's edge.

Police arrested two people and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of quantities of cocaine, heroin and psilocybin as well as a number of prohibited firearms and restricted weapons.

Michael James Funston, 34, of Kitchener has been charged with more than 70 offences including firearm/weapons related offences, court imposed prohibition violations contrary to the Criminal Code and possession of Schedule 1 and 3 substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Cheyenne Cassells, 22, of Windsor is charged with more than 20 offences including Criminal Code firearm/weapons related offences and possession of Schedule 1 and 3 Substances under the CDSA.

