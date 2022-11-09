Coats for Kids distribution to start this weekend in Windsor-Essex

Families in need of winter coats can start picking up their items this weekend.

The UHC Hub of Opportunities 2022 Coats for Kids Campaign will begin distribution on Saturday, Nov. 12, across Windsor-Essex.

UHC and partnered distribution sites will be handing out cleaned, gently used children and adult coats.

Here is a list of the distribution sites across Windsor-Essex.

“At UHC’s main location families can shop for themselves, which allows them to maintain their independence and pick out their favorite coats and accessories while ensuring they stay warm this winter,” said a news release from the UHC.

Distribution runs from Nov. 12-18.