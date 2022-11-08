CMHA launches campaign to fund youth mental health hub, gets $ 1 million head start

The local Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) branch received a $1 million boost to its $5 million fundraising campaign Tuesday to create a permanent Youth Wellness Hub.

Kyrsten Solcz of the Solcz Family Foundation announce the donation toward a new, permanent site at 215 Eugenie Avenue.

The 10,000 square foot youth-friendly space will offer mental health and addiction services for youth aged 12-25.

“The Solcz Family Foundation is proud to support Windsor’s first Youth Wellness Hub — a space that is safe and barrier-free, providing our local youth with a multitude of services all under one roof in a warm and welcoming space designed for youth by youth,” Solcz said in a news release.

The hub will also include primary care, employment and housing supports as well as recreational and education activities.

CMHA officials say operational funding has been provided by the Ontario government, but fundraising is needed to “bring the full vision of the Youth Wellness Hub to life.” This would include creating satellite sites in Essex County.

Renderings for the Canadian Mental Health Association Youth Wellness Hub's permanent location in Windsor, Ont, Design by Baird AE Inc. (Courtesy: Baird AE Inc.)

“We are most grateful to the Solcz family for their amazing support and generosity. The Youth Wellness Hub is a game-changer for our community and something that youth and families have wanted for several years. In recognition of their support this location will be known as the Solcz Family Foundation site,” said director of communications and mental health support Kim Willis.

She said the Youth Wellness Hub offers no wait times or referrals needed with walk-in services available for youth who are in crisis.

The Youth Wellness Hub, but opened at its temporary location at Maryvale last March has had more than 300 youth visit just under 1,000 times, officials say.

CMHA Windsor-Essex, Maryvale, Windsor Essex Community Health Centre, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, New Beginnings, The Inn of Windsor and United Way have partnered to help make the youth hub possible.

“Almost $2 million has been raised towards the $5 million goal,” CMHA said. “This support has come from the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign, the 2021 Corporate Challenge, the Jackson Oglan Memorial Golf Tournament, private donors and special events.”

Willis said she hopes more businesses, individuals and organizations will step up to help out.

Renderings for the Canadian Mental Health Association Youth Wellness Hub's permanent location in Windsor, Ont, Design by Baird AE Inc. (Courtesy: Baird AE Inc.)