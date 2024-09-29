CMHA community walk today hopes to raise suicide awareness
The Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex (CMHA Windsor-Essex) is hosting their ninth annual Suicide Awareness Month Community Walk on Sunday at the St. Clair College Sportsplex.
The event will not only offer people an opportunity to raise awareness for the important cause, but will also feature information booths to learn more, refreshments, and entertainment.
According to the World Health Organization, someone dies by suicide every 40 seconds, and suicide is the leading cause of death in Canadians under 25.
The goal of various events throughout suicide awareness month is to raise awareness, improve communication, and build skills in the community to reduce occurrences of self-harm.
Registrants can participate in a five- or two-kilometer walk, with participants taking pledges to raise funds for the CMHA.
