TECUMSEH, Ont. -- Residents in the Town of Tecumseh can now have chickens in their backyards.

Council on Tuesday approved a two-year urban hen licensing pilot program, which will allow residents to have chickens roam free in their yards.

Each home will be limited to six chickens, but certain rural properties will be allowed to have more birds depending on acreage.

Council did hear concerns last year from some residents who fear the chickens will attract rodents and other wildlife.

But Councillor Andrew Dowie feels the rules built into the pilot program will help alleviate those concerns.

"So when food is stored properly, when their habitat is built properly and there's enough acreage on the property, there should be no correlation or no attraction for rodents," says Dowie.

Under the program, residents must first obtain license from the town before hosting any chickens, at a cost of $25.

The birds will have to be at least four months old, but residents will not be allowed to have roosters.

Hens must also be kept in their coops from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and the coops must be maintained in a clean, dry, odour free and sanitary condition.

Backyard chickens are allowed in parts of Toronto as well as in Kitchener and Kingston.

Tecumseh Council had previously allowed a maximum of three urban chickens as a permitted use but amended its animal control by-law in November 2016 to ban keeping chickens in urban areas of the town.