Cloudy with higher than average temperatures Sunday in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex can expect a mainly cloudy and windy day to finish off the weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for winds out of the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h late Sunday afternoon.

The daytime high is forecasted to reach 5C.

Winds will slow down in the evening to 15 km/h and conditions will remain partly cloudy.

The low is expected to drop to -2C with a wind chill of -6C overnight.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the upcoming week:

Monday: Mainly cloudy with a high of 3C. At night, clear and a low of -3C.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 4C. At night, cloudy with a low of 1C.

Wednesday: Cloudy and windy with a high of 5C. At night, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries and a low of 3C.

Thursday: Periods of rain and a high of 6C. At night, 40 per cent chance of showers or flurries, low of 0C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, high 2C. Same at night with a low of -1C.

The average high for this time of year is 2.5C, and the low is -4C.