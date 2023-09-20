Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex will be warm Wednesday to close out the summer season, but it may also come along with some showers.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor-Essex can expect a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

The high for the day is expected to reach 24C, with a humidex of 26 — warmer than the 21C average this time of year.

The forecaster says the night will follow suit with mostly clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight.

Temperatures will drop for a low of about 15C.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of the week: