Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex will be warm Wednesday to close out the summer season, but it may also come along with some showers.
According to Environment Canada, Windsor-Essex can expect a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
The high for the day is expected to reach 24C, with a humidex of 26 — warmer than the 21C average this time of year.
The forecaster says the night will follow suit with mostly clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight.
Temperatures will drop for a low of about 15C.
Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:
- Thursday: Mainly sunny, high of 25C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 11C
- Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 25C. At night, clear and low of 15C.
- Saturday: Increasing cloudiness, high of 24C. At night, cloudy periods and low of 14C.
- Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 22C. At night, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, low 15C
-
-
-
