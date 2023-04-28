Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex

Residents will want to have an umbrella handy heading into the weekend with forecasters calling for rain Friday.

According to Environment Canada, Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the early morning.

Rain is expected in the morning amounting to 10 to 15 mm.

The high for the day is 11C. Winds reaching gusts of 60 km/h moving east are expected in the afternoon.

Periods of rain will continue in the evening with winds slowing down to 20 km/h, becoming light by around midnight.

The low for Friday is expected to drop to 9C.

Here’s the forecast over the next few days: