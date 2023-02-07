Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy Tuesday with a chance of showers.

A few showers ending in the morning are expected then a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle later on and a high of 7C.

Winds moving southwest at 40 km/h are expected gusting to 70 km/h and slowing down to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon.

The evening will be overcast with winds moving northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light near midnight.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of -1C with a wind chill of -5C overnight.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 4C. At night, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, low of 1C.

Thursday: Periods of rain with a high of 7C. At night, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries, low 1C.

Friday: Cloudy with a high of 2C. At night, cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of flurries, low of -7C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high of -2 C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of -7C.

The average high for this time of year is -0.5C, and an average low of -7.8C