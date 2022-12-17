Cloudy with a chance of flurries in Windsor’s upcoming forecast

With the official start of winter slated for Dec. 21, it appears as Old Man Winter himself has received the memo, with cloudy skies and a chance of flurries dominating Windsor, Ont.’s forecast ahead of the Christmas holidays.

According to Environment Canada, Saturday’s forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds are sustained at 30 km/h and will gust up to 50 km/h, but the high of -2 C will feel like -10 C with the wind chill.

Overnight Saturday, overcast skies will continue and there will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will dip down slightly to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h, and the temperature will hold at –12 C with the wind chill.

For the latter half of the weekend, Windsor can expect a mix of sun and cloud, before giving way to cloudy skies around noon and a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Moderate winds of 30 km/h will continue on Sunday, with gusts of up to 50 km/h expected. Sunday’s high will reach – 1 C, but will feel like – 12 C with the wind chill.

On Sunday night the low will reach – 2 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Monday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High of 1 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High of 2 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High of 0 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High of 1 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High of – 6 C.