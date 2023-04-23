Cloudy Sunday in the Rose City

Sunday will be cloudy in Windsor, Ont., with a high of 11 degrees and the potential for showers in the afternoon and into the evening.

It’ll stay mainly cloudy overnight with a chance of showers and a low of zero.

Cloudy skies will stick around to start your workweek, with a chance of showers late Monday morning and into the afternoon and a high of 10.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Thursday: Sunny. High 14.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13.